Las Vegas declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary's impact
Clark County, Nevada, declared a state of emergency Sunday ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary's impact. The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds across the Las Vegas area.
The county, which has jurisdiction over the tourist hotspot known as the Las Vegas Strip, said it declared the emergency "to ensure additional resources are available should they be needed."
"It's important that our residents and visitors are aware of the serious dangers posed by flash flooding as a result of the storm surge that is expected to occur this weekend in our region," Clark County commission chairman Jim Gibson said on social media.
Local officials are warning people not to drive on roads and to stay away from recreational areas. Several public parks have announced that they will remain closed until at least Monday.
Residents should also be cautious of normally dry washes and low-water crossings, as they can pose life-threatening hazards during heavy rain, officials warn.
"We advise the public to please take heed of the warnings to not to drive through flooded roads or around barricades and to stay home from recreational areas like Red Rock, Lake Mead and Mount Charleston where roads and trails could wash out with little notice," Gibson said.
Visit the National Weather Service's official website for the most up-to-date weather information: https://www.weather.gov/vef/
