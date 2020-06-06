Tropical Storm Cristobal heads toward U.S. Gulf Coast

Tropical Storm Cristobal advanced toward the U.S. Gulf Coast early Saturday, bringing heavy rains that have already caused flooding and mudslides in Mexico and Central America. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Saturday that the storm is expected to slowly strengthen until it makes landfall, expected Sunday night along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Tropical storm-force winds could arrive as early as Saturday evening.

Cristobal's maximum sustained winds had strengthened to 50 mph by early Saturday and it was moving north at 12 mph. The storm was centered about 365 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

Here are the June 6 4am CDT key messages on TS #Cristobal. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and storm surge will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning as soon as tonight.

The Hurricane Center said the storm could cause heavy rains from East Texas to Florida this weekend and into early next week. A tropical storm watch was posted for the northern Gulf of Mexico coast from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency to prepare for the storm's possible arrival.

"Now is the time to make your plans, which should include the traditional emergency items along with masks and hand sanitizer as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic," Edward said in a statement released Thursday.

Cristobal formed this week in the Bay of Campeche from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda, which had sprung up last weekend in the eastern Pacific and hit Central America. The two storms combined to soak the region with as much as 35 inches of rain in some areas over the past week. At least 30 deaths have been attributed to the two storms and the flooding and landslides they unleashed.