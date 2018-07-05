Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic

MIAMI -- The second tropical depression of this year's hurricane season has strengthened into a tropical storm, CBS Miami reports. At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the system in the central Atlantic to Tropical Storm Beryl.

CBS Miami chief meteorologist Craig Setzer says Beryl remains a very small tropical storm surrounded by dry air, marginal water temperatures and soon, increasingly hostile wind shear.

While Beryl may strengthen slightly over the next two days, it is forecast to encounter the wind shear near the eastern islands of the Caribbean over the weekend.

At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 1,385 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moved to the west at 16 mph.

There are no watches or warnings in effect for the storm.