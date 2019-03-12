Man charged in killing of 9-year-old girl found in duffel bag in Southern California

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old man with the murder of a 9-year-old girl whose body was found a week ago in a duffel bag along a suburban horse trail in Hacienda Heights, California, about 19 miles east of Los Angeles.

Emiel Hunt appeared briefly in a Pomona courtroom Tuesday in connection with the death of Trinity Love Jones, CBS Los Angeles reports. Hunt remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. His arraignment was delayed until April 16.

Believed to be the boyfriend of Jones' mother, Hunt was arrested early Saturday in connection with the girl's death. He was found sleeping in his vehicle in a lot near San Diego International Airport, according to sheriff's officials.

Trinity Love Jones CBS Los Angeles

Jones' body was found March 5.

If convicted, Hunt faces a sentence of up to 50 years to life in state prison, according to prosecutors.

"It breaks my heart, it just breaks my heart," said Marlene Contreras, who organized a recent vigil for the girl last week. "When things like this happen, we need to come together and be a voice for this little girl, especially since she doesn't have a family, I think it's important that she's everybody's child."

"This one feels like it's one of the worst ones I've ever heard about. That this little girl stuffed in a suitcase-like bag, was just devastating to me," L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said at the time.

Prosecutors say Hunt has a previous child abuse conviction from 2005 in San Diego County.