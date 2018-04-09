CBSN
CBS/AP April 9, 2018, 5:29 PM

Trevor Davis, Green Bay Packers receiver, accused of making false bomb threat

This 2017 file photo shows Trevor Davis of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. 

AP

LOS ANGELES -- Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport. Airport police spokesman Rob Pedregon said Monday that Davis was booked on a charge of making a false bomb threat at an airport and released with a summons to appear in court.

He said Davis was checking in for a Hawaiian Airlines flight when an airline employee asked him whether he had any explosives in his bag. Pedregon said Davis said "yes" and asked a woman he was traveling with, "Did you pack the explosives?"

TMZ reports that the woman said "no" and Davis said he was "just kidding."

Airline employees called police and Davis was arrested. The woman wasn't charged.

The team said it was aware of the matter and was still gathering additional information.

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Tavon Wilson of the Detroit Lions tackles Trevor Davis #11 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Stacy Revere / Getty
