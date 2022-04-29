Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer suspended for 2 seasons for violating MLB policies

Major League Baseball has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for 324 games, or two seasons, for violating the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred announced Friday. Bauer's suspension starts immediately, and he will not be paid.

Bauer responded on Twitter, saying, "In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league's domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail."

In a statement following the announcement, the Dodgers said it takes "all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault."

"We've cooperated fully with MLB's investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner's enforcement of the Policy," the team wrote. "We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner's decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete."

Earlier this week, Bauer announced he was suing the woman who has accused him of sexual assault.

The allegations against the 31-year-old came to light last summer. The Pasadena Police Department in June confirmed it was investigating a report that Bauer assaulted a San Diego woman at his home on April 21 and May 16. The MLB quickly placed Bauer on leave, which the league is allowed to do even if charges aren't filed under its domestic violence policy. Bauer has been on paid administrative leave since then while the league investigated the claims.

The pitcher has maintained that everything that happened between the two was consensual. In February, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Bauer would not face charges over the alleged sexual assault.

"After a thorough review of all the available evidence, including the civil restraining order proceedings, witness statements and the physical evidence, the People are unable to prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt," a charge evaluation worksheet from the district attorney's office said, according to CBS Los Angeles.

In August of last year, The Washington Post reported Bauer was the subject of a separate 2020 temporary protection order after an Ohio woman accused him of physically abusing her without her consent during sex and later sending threatening messages.

Bauer's lawyer and agent, Jon Fetterolf, and agent Rachel Luba told The Post those allegations were "categorically false."

Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award two seasons ago with the Cincinnati Reds. He signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers worth $102 million in February 2021.