MLB looking into assault allegations against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been accused of assault, and both Major League Baseball and the team are aware of the allegations. It's unclear when the alleged incident occurred, though Bauer's agent Jon Fetterolf claimed that the accuser began a consensual relationship with his client in April.

Fetterolf told CBS News that Bauer and the woman "have not corresponded in over a month and have not seen each other in over six weeks."

The league "will be handling this matter," according to a statement from the Dodgers obtained by MLB.com reporter Juan Toribio.

The accuser's attorney told TMZ Sports that his client sought and successfully received "an order for Protection from the Court against Mr. Trevor Bauer, under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act." Attorney Marc Garelick claimed his client "suffered severe physical and emotional pain."

Fetterolf pushed back against the allegations, however.

"Her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications," Fetterolf said. "Any allegations that the pair's encounters were not 100% consensual are baseless, defamatory, and will be refuted to the fullest extent of the law."

According to TMZ Sports, the Pasadena Police Department is investigating the claims. CBS News has reached out to the department for comment.

Bauer won the National League Cy Young Award last season with the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers worth $102 million in February. He has also previously played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians.