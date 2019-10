"Every single police in our city came out to stop this murderer," Rabbi Jonathan Perlman of the New Light Congregation tells 60 Minutes Overtime. Pittsburgh's Jewish community leaders praised the first responders called into action.

Lesley Stahl reports from Pittsburgh, a city that has rallied to support Tree of Life synagogue a year after 11 worshippers were murdered inside the building. Stahl's story will be broadcast on 60 Minutes, Sunday, October 20, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.