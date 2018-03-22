By John Blackstone CBS News March 22, 2018, 6:38 PM

New details in possible attempted attack at Travis Air Force Base in California

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- A car loaded with propane tanks ran through the main gate at Travis Air Force Base in northern California on Wednesday night. Military personnel ran up to the burning car that exploded in flame after breaching the security gates.

In video posted on an Air Force forum on Facebook, firefighters are seen attempting to put out the flames.

Law enforcement sources say the car carried propane tanks and the driver deliberately ignited the fire. He died inside the car, which drove off the road into a ditch. There are no reports of shots fired during the incident. The driver has been identified by law enforcement but not been named.

Since he ignited himself, investigators are treating this as an act of terrorism. The FBI has joined the Air Force in the investigation. 

Travis Air Force Base is a main military air cargo and transport terminal on the West Coast, supporting operations across the Pacific.  It's home to some 7,000 active U.S. Air Force military personnel.

The main gate at Travis was closed for 12 hours after the incident and officials say there is no known threat to the base or the community. 

  • John Blackstone

    From his base in San Francisco, CBS News correspondent John Blackstone covers breaking stories throughout the West. That often means he is on the scene of wildfires, earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and rumbling volcanoes. He also reports on the high-tech industry in Silicon Valley and on social and economic trends that frequently begin in the West.

