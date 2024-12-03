Travel Tuesday offers big savings for consumers who missed the boat on Cyber Monday

What to know about Travel Tuesday deals

Cyber Monday may be over, but when it comes to saving money on travel the best deals are to be had the following day.

Travel Tuesday, the lesser known of the post-Thanksgiving deal days, offers those planning a holiday vacation or trip a chance to save big on the price of their plane ticket, hotel or cruise.

"You will be wowed on Travel deal Tuesday," Lyndsey Schwimmer, consumer travel expert at airfare tracking site Hopper, told CBS News' Kris Van Cleave. "We see more deals on this day than on Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined."

Hopper is credited with observing the first Travel Tuesday in 2017. Since then, the discount day has grown in popularity among consumers. Over the last two years, it's seen a five-fold jump in online searches, according to Hopper.

The travel industry is taking notice as well.

"We see Black Friday, Cyber Monday, now Travel deal Tuesday," Schwimmer said. "We're seeing travel brands across the industry offer deep discounts on this day."

According to Hopper, in 2023 there were nearly twice as many travel deals on Travel Tuesday than on Cyber Monday or Black Friday. This year, travelers like Samantha Barker are hoping the online sales promotion continues to live up to its name.

"If there's a deal that I can get somewhere that I haven't been before, I definitely want to take advantage of the deal and book it," Barker told Van Cleave.

Skeptics may dismiss Travel Tuesday as just another marketing ploy, but Schwimmer notes the savings to be found are very real.

American Airlines is offering domestic flights for under $100, for example, while Spirit Airlines is taking 80% of its base fares. Priceline has 30% savings on flight and hotel bundles. Cruise ship Royal Caribbean is offering 60% off a second guest, free travel for kids and up to $800 off on base fares.

"Travel deal Tuesday is really going to be the last day to score a great deal on Christmas or New Year's flights," Schwimmer said.

Look before you book

As with any sales promotions, consumers should read the fine print before pulling the trigger. Many Travel Tuesday discounts may have specific travel windows and need to be booked on December 3.

According to Hopper, consumers who are flexible about when and where they want to travel will have the most success in finding a great deal on Tuesday, a factor that bodes well for Barker.

"I want to log on, see what they look like and see where it takes me," Barker said, adding that she loves a good deal. "Who doesn't?"