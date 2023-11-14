Footprints lead rescuers to hypothermic hiker — wearing only a cotton hoodie — buried under snow on Colorado mountain

Hiker rescued north of Mount Princeton Hiker rescued north of Mount Princeton 00:16

An "unprepared" hiker wearing only a cotton hoodie was found alive, buried under snow, on a Colorado mountain, according to the Chaffee County Search and Rescue North organization.

The all-volunteer non-profit organization said on Facebook that they received notification of a hiker in distress at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 8. The hiker had climbed a mountain 13,000 feet above sea level. A "severe snow storm" moved in, and the hiker, who has not been identified, had no food, water or warm clothing to protect from the elements, CCSAR-N said.

The hiker was able to communicate with search and rescue workers by cell phone, but could not provide much information about their location, and GPS information could not be obtained. The hiker attempted to travel down an avalanche chute on the mountain to try to get to a road, instead of retracing their steps.

Dozens of search and rescue members canvassed the area, including checking avalanche chutes.

The hiker was found because a team of search and rescue employees canvassing the area spotted "what appeared to be footprints" in about 6 to 8 inches of snow at around 12:42 a.m., more than five hours after the hiker was reported missing.

"This team continued to follow the footprints until they came upon an unusual looking rock at approximately 2 a.m.," the organization said. "Upon further investigation it was determined it was not a rock but the subject sitting upright in a fetal position covered in snow."

The hypothermic hiker rescued after hours in the snow. Chaffee County Search and Rescue North

The hiker was "very hypothermic," CCSAR-N said. Members of the organization spent about three hours warming the subject before "beginning the long, steep arduous extraction over deadfall down the steep gully." That process began at 5 a.m., the organization said, with rescuers using ropes to lower the hiker one section at a time. After about an hour, the hiker said they felt capable of walking. The hiker walked out with assistance from the search and rescue members. The hiker reached an ambulance by around 7 a.m., CCSAR-N said, around twelve hours after they were reported missing.

The search and rescue organization said that the incident proves the importance of having the "ten essentials" - sources of hydration and nutrition, tools for navigation, illumination, sun protection and starting a fire, and items like an emergency shelter, extra layers, a first-aid kit and a repair kit - when hiking. The organization also recommended carrying a GPS device with an SOS function and two-way communication abilities, rather than relying on a cell phone.

"While you may not plan to be out in inclement weather the 10 essentials are essential in helping to keep you alive," CCSAR-N said. "It is also always a good idea to look up the weather before your hike and prepare accordingly."

The incident occurred about 175 miles north of where a Colorado hiker missing since August was recently found dead with his dog still alive next to his body.