Transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker found fatally shot in Dallas, a month after she was brutally beaten in attack caught on video that went viral

Dallas -- Transgender woman Muhlaysia Booker, who was brutally beaten last month as a crowd stood by and cheered in an attack caught on video that went viral, was found fatally shot in east Dallas early Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Police responded to a shooting call at around 6:40 a.m. near the Tenison Park Golf Course. She was found dead from a gunshot wound, CBS Dallas reports.

In a news conference Sunday, police identified the woman as Bookerand said they didn't have any suspects.

Booker was ttacked outside an apartment complex last month after a minor traffic accident.

Police made one arrest in that case. Edward Thomas was charged with aggravated assault.

Police said Sunday they didn't know of any connections between Booker's death and the assault.

During the news conference, police officials addressed the violent month the city appears to be experiencing. They said there have been 23 homicides in May and 18 have been solved.

"It is the DPD policy that we actively pursue murder suspects. We as a department hold human life dearly and precious as should everybody but we recognize not everybody does," Assistant Chief Avery Moore said. "So speaking directly to them – I want you to know that the DPD has never tolerated murder and we never will so understand that we will actively, aggressively pursue you. We need the help of the community and that will be our directive."

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings tweeted about the latest shooting, saying he is "deeply saddened to learn of the murder of Muhlaysia Booker. I call on anyone with information on this homicide to please contact the Dallas Police Department."