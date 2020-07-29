Train derails and bridge partially collapses in Arizona

A train derailed and was in flames Wednesday morning on a bridge in Arizona that partially collapsed, CBS affiliate KPHO-TV reports. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire or derailment.

Union Pacific said as many as 10 train cars derailed around 6:15 a.m. A spokesman said the train's crew was not hurt, but one person at a park was treated for smoke inhalation, the outlet reports.

According to the station, a burning train car was reportedly carrying lumber, some of which went into the lake below the train bridge, Tempe Town Lake near Phoenix.

"I turned around to look and got the fright of my life," said Camille Kimball, who was riding her bike under the bridge just before it collapsed. "Now there's fire pouring into the lake from the middle of the bridge. ... It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell. ... The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke."

#BREAKING: A train has derailed and a bridge collapsed at Tempe Town Lake https://t.co/gWtpriEKSL pic.twitter.com/jPateviaWL — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) July 29, 2020

This story is developing.