Audio released of trooper's traffic stop reunion with cop who helped deliver him

KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- New Jersey police released audio Friday of a routine traffic stop that reunited a New Jersey state trooper with the now-retired police officer who helped his mother deliver him as an infant. Trooper Michael Patterson was on patrol recently when he pulled over Matthew Bailly for a tinted window violation in Kingwood Township.

In the moments that followed, they discovered an unexpected bond.

The two men talked and Bailly mentioned he used to be a police officer in Piscataway, where Patterson grew up.

The two men talked and Bailly mentioned he used to be a police officer in Piscataway, where Patterson grew up.

In fact, Bailly was on duty in Piscataway 27 years ago when he was called to the home of a woman who had gone into labor and didn't have time to make it to the hospital. He helped her deliver a healthy baby boy.

The trooper knew the story well. He said, "My name is Michael Patterson sir. Thank you for delivering me."

The New Jersey State Police said Wednesday that Bailly wasn't ticketed. The two men took a photo together, and New Jersey State Police posted the photo on Facebook.

"We're not sure what the odds are of this happening — maybe they're close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning — but it happened," the caption reads.

On Friday, the agency released bodycam audio of the reunion. When the men make the realization, Bailly says, "Get the hell out."

"Oh man, I can't wait to cheer my wife up," Bailly is heard saying.

"I can't wait to tell my family about it too," Patterson replies.

The trooper and his mom later met Bailly and his wife.