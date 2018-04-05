Several injured after tour bus flips on Georgia highway

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. -- At least seven people sustained non-life threatening injuries Thursday after a tour bus flipped over on a highway in Georgia, according to authorities. The bus was carrying 18 passengers, said the George State police.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on eastbound I-20, about 15 miles west of Augusta, where the Masters golf tournament is getting underway. According to CBS affiliate WRDW, no golfers were on the bus and were already on the course.

Authorities have closed one lane of traffic in both directions.

Firefighters tell CBS News they are setting up a shelter and will transport passengers who did not sustain injuries there.

Police say the driver, 61-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer, "over corrected" and the vehicle overturned in the median. Hoppenbrouwer was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane.

The bus is owned by Jet Executive Limouisine, Inc., police say.