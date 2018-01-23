By Peter Martinez CBS News January 23, 2018, 9:36 PM

Officials issue flood advisory as torrential rains, thunderstorms hit Hawaii's Big Island

A look at the precipitation hitting the Big Island on Tue., Jan. 23, 2018.

Torrential rains inundated parts of Hawaii's Big Island on Tuesday, CBS affiliate KMGH-TV reports, and it seems that any break from the downpours doesn't seem in sight. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory in effect through 6 p.m. local time.

NWS warned about dangerous driving conditions in a tweet writing "turn around don't drown."

KMGH-TV writes that radar images showed isolated thunderstorms moving across saturated windward slopes of Hawaii Island and could produce upwards of 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Areas that are included in the advisory are: Hilo, Naalehu, Waipio Valley, Orchidlands Estate, Hawi and Hawaiian Paradise Park.

180123-kmgh-hawaii-rains.jpg

A look at the heavy rain hitting the Big Island on Tue., Jan. 23, 2018.

