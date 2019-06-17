At least 2 people shot near Toronto Raptors rally, police say

At least two people were shot near a rally celebrating the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship on Monday, Toronto police confirmed to CBS News. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two people have been detained in connection with the shooting, and two firearms have been recovered, police spokesman David Hopkinson told CBS News.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

The Raptors' celebration was briefly suspended in the commotion. Police were investigating the incident.