At least 2 people shot near Toronto Raptors rally, police say
At least two people were shot near a rally celebrating the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship on Monday, Toronto police confirmed to CBS News. The two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Two people have been detained in connection with the shooting, and two firearms have been recovered, police spokesman David Hopkinson told CBS News.
The Raptors' celebration was briefly suspended in the commotion. Police were investigating the incident.