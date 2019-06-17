Several people shot near Toronto Raptors rally, police say

At least four people were shot near a rally celebrating the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship Monday, Toronto police confirmed to CBS News. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening. Three people were arrested in connection with the shooting, and two firearms have been recovered, police spokesman David Hopkinson told CBS News.

The Raptors' celebration was briefly suspended in the commotion. Police were investigating the incident, which occurred around 3:45 p.m. as one of the Raptors' owners was giving a speech.

Those on stage at the time included politicians like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory, none of whom were injured. An estimated 1.5 million people attended the parade and ceremony.

Tory signed an ordinance declaring June 17 "We The North Day" based off of the Raptors' slogan. He also presented the team with a key to the city.

The situation appears to be under control. According to the Toronto Police Department, crowds are dispersing from the area.

Ontario premier Doug Ford, who was at the parade, issued a tweet thanking law enforcement and first responders for their quick response. Ford is a former Toronto city councilor and the brother of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.