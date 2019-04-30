Tornadoes touch down in southern Plains, leaving a path of destruction

Oklahoma City — A tornado outbreak is hitting the southern Plains, and at least 16 have already touched down. Forecasters are watching for more tornadoes in Oklahoma, as well as in Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

Drone footage shows a close up view of one tornado tearing through farmland in Sulphur, Oklahoma, ripping through trees and even taking a drink over a small lake. At least a dozen tornadoes have been confirmed, striking in four different states, with five states under a tornado watch until late Tuesday evening.

he damage in rural areas in Oklahoma shows roofs ripped off, homes torn apart and downed power lines. So far, no injuries have been reported. But the severe weather has also triggered flash flooding warnings.

In Davenport, Iowa, a levee was breached along the Mississippi River, forcing authorities to issue evacuation orders and seek higher ground.

"We grabbed what little possessions were handy and kind of ran," said Rebecca Nicke, who co-owns a Davenport clothing store.