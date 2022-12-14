Multiple people injured after two tornadoes cause "significant" damage to Louisiana city

Multiple buildings, including a medical center, sustained significant damage after at least two tornadoes touched down in a Louisiana city.

On Wednesday, at least two tornadoes tore through New Iberia, Louisiana and caused "significant damage" to the Southport Boulevard subdivision and the Iberia Medical Center, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter said in a Facebook video post.

Tornado in new Iberia. This is on 90 at the Lewis st overpass. About a 1/4 mile from us. Went into town near Jefferson terrace Posted by Justin Anthony Trahan on Wednesday, December 14, 2022

"We do have significant damage in the Southport Boulevard subdivision off Admiral Doyle and also on the other side of town near the Iberia Medical Center," Laseter said. "The hospital has sustained a significant amount of damage as well."

Laseter said there have been no reported fatalities and injured residents are being treated at local hospitals.

"So far, no fatalities have been reported, just injuries. These individuals are being treated at local hospitals," Laseter said.

An Iberia Medical Center spokesperson confirmed that the hospital is treating five people with "very minor injuries" in the emergency room and that a tornado damaged part of the medical center's main campus, medical office building as well as some ancillary buildings and structures.

Laseter said a secondary rescue search has been conducted in the Southport Boulevard area and everyone has been rescued from that area. A temporary shelter has been set up at New Iberia Senior High School for displaced residents.

The National Weather Service has not yet posted a survey of damage on the ground.

This comes after a tornado in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville, in Caddo Parish in northwest Louisiana, south of Shreveport, killed a mother and her young son, according to the sheriff's office. The woman was found a block from their home, which was destroyed, and the boy was found in a nearby wooded area.