Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, her agent says

Three-time Olympic medalist Tori Bowie, who died in early May at the age of 32, was in labor at the time of her death, Bowie's agent, Kimberly Holland, confirmed to CBS News on Monday.

Bowie died from complications of childbirth, Holland said. Bowie was at her Florida home at the time, CBS News previously reported.

"Unfortunately, so many people, including the media, are making speculations that she did something to herself, which is very hurtful," Holland said. "So hopefully, now knowing the truth, there will be many apologies."

Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games: a silver medal in the 100-meter dash, a bronze medal in the 200-meter dash and a gold medal with her teammates in the 100-meter relay.

After her death, Icon Management Inc., the agency that represented Bowie, remembered Bowie as "a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Team USA on Twitter remembered Bowie as "an admired friend, teammate, and a great representative of Team USA."