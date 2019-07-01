Top White House aide Mercedes Schlapp leaving for Trump campaign

Mercedes Schlapp, the White House director of strategic communications, is leaving for the Trump campaign.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced her new role on Twitter. The announcement of yet another White House aide leaving comes at the beginning of Stephanie Grisham's first full week as press secretary. Schlapp will be helping the campaign with Latino voters, according to Parscale.

"Thrilled to be joining the President's re-election campaign!" Schlapp tweeted Monday. "@realDonaldTrump is the best fighter for the American people we have ever had and he will be re-elected! #MAGA #FourMoreYears."

Schlapp joined the White House in September 2017. She is married to American Conservative Union president Matt Schlapp, who runs the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

This is a developing story and will be updated.