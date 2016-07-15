Top secret pages of 9/11 report released to public

In a vault under the capitol, 28 pages of one of the country's most sensitive documents holding 9/11 secrets have been shelved for 13 years. Today, after pressure from former members of Congress - many of whom spoke out on 60 Minutes in April - and relatives of victims, the pages have been released to the public.

Former U.S. Senator Bob Graham, who helped write the 9/11 report and read the redacted pages, told correspondent Steve Kroft in April, the pages could reveal a "substantial" Saudi support network for the 9/11 hijackers while they were in the U.S.

"I think it is implausible to believe that 19 people, most of whom didn't speak English, most of whom had never been in the United States before, many of whom didn't have a high school education-- could've carried out such a complicated task without some support from within the United States," Graham told Kroft.

With today's release, the question of Saudi Arabia's involvement is still unclear. In an interview with CBS, Democratic ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff said there is no evidence that high ranking Saudi officials or the Saudi government itself was involved or had foreknowledge of the 9/11 attacks, "but there certainly are questions raised within these 28 or 29 pages that the American people have a right to see."

Read the "28 pages" here.