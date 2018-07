Tony Sparano, Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach, dies at 56

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano died Sunday, the team said. He was 56. The team announced Sparano's death in a statement that did not provide a cause. Sparano had been the Vikings' offensive line coach since 2016.

"Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren," Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in the statement. "Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed."

Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and had stints as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders. He was the Dolphins' head coach from 2008-11 and went 29-32. He went 11-5 and won the AFC East in his first season with Miami.

Justin Edmonds / Getty

Sparano also spent time with the Browns, Redskins, Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers. His former players mourned Sparano on Twitter on Sunday.

Sporano Family I am so sorry for your loss. Coach believed in me, trusted me, and stuck with me as a rookie. He would check on my family every HC and QB meeting we would have! He was a great man! I love you coach! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 22, 2018

Damn I’m at a loss for words RIP coach Sparano taught me so much not just about football about life also one of the biggest reasons why I signed with the @RAIDERS was because of you coach thanks for everything love you coach RIP — Donald Penn (@DPENN70) July 22, 2018

Sparano played at the University of New Haven where he was a four-year letterman. He was hired as New Haven's head coach in 1994 and held that position for five seasons.

Sparano is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren. The Vikings open training camp on July 28.