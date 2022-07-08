Tony Sirico, famed "Sopranos" actor, dies at age 79

Actor Tony Sirico, best known for his memorable turn as mobster "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," has died at the age of 79, his manager told CBS News on Friday.

"A great, loyal client," manager Bob McGowan wrote. "He would do anything to help people in need."

McGowan did not provide a cause of death.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on "The Sopranos," honored Sirico on Instagram. "Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i've ever known."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.