Tony Dokoupil and Katy Tur welcome baby daughter

"CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil and MSNBC anchor Katy Tur welcomed their second child together on Thursday, May 13. Their daughter's name is Eloise Judy Bear Dokoupil, the couple announced.

Eloise Judy Beak Dokoupil was born on May 13. The couple are already parents to 2-year-old Teddy. Marika Gerrard

Dokoupil and Tur, who wed in October 2017, are already parents to two-year-old Teddy. Dokoupil also has an 11-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

"After nearly 24 hours of labor, Eloise was here. She weighs 6 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and is rarely quiet. She fits right in. Big brother Teddy loves her already and can't wait to introduce her to their big brother and sister. We're all looking forward to a full and crazy house this summer," Dokoupil and Tur said in a statement.

Tur announced her pregnancy on air in January. "Tony and I are expecting a baby girl this May," she told MSNBC viewers. "Her two older brothers and her older sister are all very excited, as are mom and dad."

As the news was announced Dokoupil shared a photo of Tur, whose baby bump was visible. "Visual confirmation," he tweeted.