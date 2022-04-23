Watch CBS News

Tony Awards tell guests it has a no violence policy, delays nominations announcement for 2022 ceremony

By Tre'Vaughn Howard

/ CBS News

Jada Pinkett Smith posts about "healing" after Oscars
Jada Pinkett Smith posts about "healing" after Oscars 00:21

In a letter Friday, the Tony Awards told attendees it has a "strict no violence policy," saying any "perpetrator" will be immediately removed from the ceremony. The warning comes weeks after actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars. 

The letter mentioned several other rules, such as its dress code and COVID-19 policies, which require attendees to be fully vaccinated.

On Friday, the Tony Awards delayed its nominations announcement by a week — from May 2 to May 9. The eligibility cutoff date for the 2021-2022 season was delayed to May 4.

"Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements," said Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, in a statement

Several Broadway shows have had to cancel performances due to COVID-19 cases reported among cast and crew.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 12. The ceremony will air live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tre'Vaughn Howard
trevaughn-howard.jpg

Tre'Vaughn Howard is a digital associate producer and writer for CBS News, focusing on international and culture stories.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 11:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.