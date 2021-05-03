Numerous tornadoes sweep through Mississippi

Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage. There was no immediate word of injuries. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours.

Late Sunday, an exceptionally rare "Tornado Emergency" was issued by the National Weather Service for Tupelo and surrounding areas. It's the most serious warning of its type that the weather service can put out, CBS News weather producer David Parkinson noted. Meteorologists urged residents to take cover.

"Damage has been reported in the City of Tupelo," the mayor's office said in a Facebook post just before 11 p.m. "Emergency crews are currently assessing the degree of damage. Please do not get out and drive."

Photos retweeted by the National Weather Service in Memphis showed several downed trees and power lines. Tupelo Middle School sustained some damage. So did houses and businesses.

Tupelo is the home of the Elvis Presley Museum. The was no word on whether it was damaged but CBS Jackson, Mississippi affiliate WJTV said there was "extensive residential damage" reported in the area, including roofs blown off structures.

WJTV said tornados were reported near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day.

The National Weather Service declared a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" for the Yazoo area -- just above a tornado warning, Parkinson pointed out.

Parkinson said, "It might have been early for some to go to bed, but still the early warning and declaration of a Tornado Emergency for Tupelo and Particularly Dangerous Situation earlier in the day in Yazoo City likely saved lives," adding, "Hats off" to the National Weather Service forecasters.

JUST IN: A mobile home on Meadow Ln. was split by a tree knocked over by Sunday’s tornado ripping through Byram. We spoke to neighbors who had to pull a couple out of the property rescuing them. #FocusedOnYou @StormTeam12 pic.twitter.com/3VaXhh0HrZ — Alex Love (@AlexLoveWJTV) May 3, 2021

The National Weather Service shared several images of funnel clouds across different parts of the state.

The city of Pearl, outside Jackson, tweeted an image captured by its mayor of an ominous-looking looming scene: