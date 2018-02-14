Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black expecting baby No. 1

British Olympic diver Tom Daley and his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter and director Dustin Lance Black, are celebrating a very special Valentine's Day. The couple announced on Wednesday that they are expecting their first child.

The two shared photos of themselves holding a sonogram together and wished fans a happy Valentine's Day.

A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours. 👨‍👨‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ugN3Ho6y3 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 14, 2018

The couple married on May 6. They shared their joy on social media following a gorgeous wedding ceremony at Bovey Castle in Devon, England. Daley is 23 and Black is 43.

Black won an Academy Award for his screenplay for the 2008 movie "Milk" about gay activist and politician Harvey Milk. He also wrote 2011's "J. Edgar" starring Leonardo DiCaprio and 2010's "Virginia" with Jennifer Connelly.

Daley is a former world champion diver who first competed in the Olympics at the age of 14 and has won two bronze medals. He came out as a gay man in a YouTube video in 2013, announcing that he was dating a man and couldn't be happier.