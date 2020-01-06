Tom Brady's future uncertain after Patriots' early playoff exit: "I just don't know"

On his final pass of the year, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady watched as his opponents celebrated in the end zone, the impending loss a rare outcome in his storybook career.

There are big questions this morning about the future of the Patriots star, following his team's playoff loss Saturday to the Tennessee Titans, 20-13. It was the Patriots' first post-season loss heading into a Super Bowl since 2015.

Brady has spent the last two decades as New England's brightest star. He's won a record six Super Bowls, and holds more than 50 NFL records, including the most wins by any player.

But with Father Time closing in, the 42-year-old whom many call the greatest football player ever won't definitively say he's coming back.

After his 20th NFL season, Brady's post-game comments over the weekend added fuel to speculation about what's next.

"I just don't know what's gonna happen," he said, "and you know, I'm not gonna predict it, and no one needs to make choices at this point."

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leaves the field after losing a wild-card playoff football game to the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, January 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Charles Krupa/AP

Brady is not under contract for the Patriots next season. But CBS Sports football analyst Tony Romo said during the game, he believes Brady will be motivated to play again.

"I think he's coming back to play," said Romo. "What I saw out of him, not only today but when I watched him this year, he is not done."

Brady has previously said that he would like to play football until he's at least 45 years old, and this weekend said it's "pretty unlikely" he'll retire, reports "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson.

He turns 43 in August, leaving that window wide open.

"You know, I love playing football,' Brady said this weekend. "I love playing for this team, I love playing for this team for two decades and winning a lot of games. And again, I just don't know what it looks like moving forward, so we'll just take it day by day."

Patriots head coach and de facto GM Bill Belichick was asked about Brady's future with the team yesterday. He called Brady an iconic member of the organization for whom he had the utmost respect, but said he wasn't ready to talk about a timeline for resolving any contract issues, Brady's included.