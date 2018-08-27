Tom Brady hangs up during radio interview

BOSTON -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut short his paid, weekly radio interview with Boston radio station WEEI on Monday when a host pressed him with questions about his fitness guru. Trainer Alex Guerrero has been the source of a rift between Brady and coach Bill Belichick, who reportedly banned the trainer from the team's sideline and plane.
WEEI host Kirk Minihane asked Brady about Guerrero being spotted there the past week, and Brady said, "I said I don't want to get into it."
After a follow-up question, Brady said, "All right, guys. Have a great day. I'll talk to you later," and hung up the phone.
Last month, Brady walked out of an interview session with reporters when asked about Guerrero, who also worked with receiver Julian Edelman. Edelman was suspended four games for violating the league's policy against performance-enhancers.
Here is the full exchange, via WEEI.com:
Minihane: What changed in him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth, or was that an understanding of other things? What led that to being able to happen this year?
Brady: "Yeah, I am not getting into all that."
Minihane: OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking to him at the time — when I talked to him there, he had said in his opinion that all this stuff had been overblown, and he and [Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship even then. Would you say that is true?
Brady: "I said I don't want to get into it. … Everyone knows, it is well-documented the work he and I do together."
Minihane: "I understand that. I am just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he's traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday?"
Brady: "Yeah. All right, guys. Have a great day. I'll talk to you later."