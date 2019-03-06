Trump critic Rashida Tlaib says she'll introduce impeachment resolution soon

Rep. Rashida Tlaib — the freshman Democrat whose name ID soared overnight when she was recorded saying she wanted to "impeach the motherf*****" — is working to make good on that claim.

Tlaib told reporters in a press conference Wednesday that she will soon introduce an impeachment resolution in an effort to begin the process.

"I think there is a sense of urgency," the Michigan Democrat said at a press conference with impeachment activists in her office.

It's unclear how her effort will go over, however, as Tlaib is at odds with Democratic leadership who have said it is too soon for impeachment. Top Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are putting the brakes on impeachment talk as the country waits for the conclusions of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. It's up to Pelosi to decide what measures reach the House floor.

But Tlaib, one of the first Muslim women in Congress, said all Democrats agree with her reasons behind calling for the beginning of the impeachment process.

"I think every single colleague of mine think there is impeachable offenses," Tlaib told reporters.

"We may disagree on the pace. We may disagree that we have to wait for certain hearings," Tlaib said. "But at the same time I think they know the dangers of allowing President Trump to continue to violate our United States Constitution."

Activists who joined Tlaib proceeded after the announcement to Pelosi's public congressional office and demanded House leadership endorse the process.

Several activists sang an impeachment version of the Ariana Grand song, "Thank U, Next."

Tlaib's resolution will join a similar one from Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who introduced his in January.

— CBS News' Kathryn Watson contributed reporting