Titans cornerback Caleb Farley's father killed, another injured, in explosion at NFL player's house

An explosion Monday night at the North Carolina home of Titan cornerback Caleb Farley killed his father and injured a family friend, Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene confirmed to CBS News.

First responders who arrived at the multimillion-dollar Mooresville home found 25-year-old family friend Christian Rogers leaving the house. Rodgers was taken to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news statement released by Iredell County. Responders found the body of Farley's father Robert Farley, 61, after searching through the debris, the statement said.

Caleb Farley wasn't home at the time of the explosion, his agent confirmed to CBS News.

The 6,391-square-foot was completely destroyed, along with several vehicles, authorities said.

Mike Vrabel on Caleb Farley and the tragedy that occurred at his home in North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/hwU09qjHBE — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 22, 2023

Titans' head coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday that the team will support Farley and that "is the most important thing."

"Everything else is pretty trivial," he said.

Caleb Farley, a North Carolina native, was a first-round pick of the Titans in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech, reported CBS Sports.

They 24-year-old's mother, Robin, died in 2018 due to complications from breast cancer, Sports Illustrated reported. He told the magazine ahead of the draft his mother was his "biggest fan."