Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Lauderhill, Florida — A South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal. Tinessa Hogan, 36, was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder, news outlets reported.



The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found on June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, which is near Fort Lauderdale.



Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls' bodies were found, police said last month.

CBS Miami

Destiny's body was spotted first on the afternoon of June 22. Some eight hours later, authorities found her sister's body about 500 feet away in the same canal. Their mother was named as a person of interest in the case at the time.

Authorities said last month that the family lived near the canal, and that there were no records of child welfare workers responding to the home.



It was not immediately known whether Hogan had retained a lawyer who might speak on her behal

Neighbor Lawana Johnson discovered one of the girls' bodies.

"It shocked me," she told CBS News' Manuel Bojorquez last month. "I froze, then I started to cry."

Officials said last month that they were unsure when the bodies ended up in the water, but believed they'd been there for some time when they were discovered.