This year's Time 100 is magazine's "youngest list" ever

Time magazine revealed its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and according to Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, it's the "youngest list" they've "ever had."

"We have 45 of 100 people are under age 40. We also have Millie Bobby Brown, the youngest person ever on the list at 14," Felsenthal said Thursday on "CBS This Morning."

"I think it's a reflection of the changing ways that influence is wielded in our culture. It doesn't know a zip code or age anymore."

The 2018 "Time 100" list includes world leaders, newsmakers, athletes and entertainers. Actresses Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, and Tiffany Haddish are featured on three of the six special covers. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, tennis star Roger Federer, and "Me Too" movement founder Tarana Burke are on the other three.

Other notable honorees on the list include a group of survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting who became leaders of the #NeverAgain movement: Cameron Kasky, Jaclyn Corin, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and Alex Wind. Former President Obama wrote their introduction.

"Barack Obama writes -- you know, he said before, the failure of common sense gun control was one of his greatest frustrations, really his single greatest frustration, and he writes with awe about what the kids have been able to accomplish," Felsenthal said.

Time also recognized Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey and Ronan Farrow, the journalists who uncovered the allegations of sexual assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. This week, the three were awarded a Pulitzer Prize for their work. Their reporting ignited a national reckoning and also sparked the public fall of other prominent figures who were accused of sexual misconduct.

"We felt it was important to recognize the impact of people who bring these stories to light that wouldn't otherwise be told," Felsenthal said.