Here's how much Tim Walz is worth. It's less than you might think.

What to know about Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz

Tim Walz, Kamala Harris' vice presidential running mate, earns six figure salary as governor of Minnesota, but his net worth is on par with that of the typical American family, according to a federal disclosure form filed in August.

Walz's net worth is estimated at between $117,000 and $330,000, with most of his assets tied up in a retirement account, according to the document. That puts his net worth on par with the median U.S. household net worth of $193,000.

Walz is much less well off than Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance, a multimillionaire whose net worth stands between $4.8 million and $11.3 million. And Walz is miles behind Nelson Rockefeller, who in the 1970s was Veep under President Gerald Ford and who is regarded as perhaps the richest vice president in U.S. history by virtue of his family fortune.

Walz, 60, earns a salary of about $210,000 per year as Minnesota's governor, the form shows. That's well above the median U.S. household income of about $80,610.

But for most of his career, Walz worked as a public school teacher and football coach, the type of middle-income job that doesn't lend itself to building a large nest egg. Now in his second term as governor of Minnesota, Walz also spent 12 years as a U.S. congressman, a role that currently pays $174,000 per year.

While his financial disclosure didn't outline the value of his federal pension benefit, it could be worth as much as $800,000, according to an analysis by the Wall Street Journal.

Walz also has a pension through the Teachers' Retirement Association of Minnesota, but the disclosure form said the value was "not readily ascertainable." He is eligible for a pension payment of about $1,111 per month through that plan.

Walz doesn't list a home among his assets. In 2023, he and his wife, Gwen, moved into the University of Minnesota's Eastcliff Mansion amid renovation work on the Minnesota governor's mansion, according to the Minnesota Daily.

Tim Walz's assets

Here's what Tim Walz listed on his federal disclosure form:

Minnesota State Retirement plan: $100,001-$250,000

Health savings plan: $2,002-$30,000

Wells Fargo: $15,001-$50,000