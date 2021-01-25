Watch Live: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to announce updated plan for schools

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will make an announcement Monday about schools in the state, which started allowing younger students to return to in-person learning last week. Progressively older sets of students in the state were expected to return to the classrooms in waves under the changes announced earlier this month.

The announcement states the governor will present a plan that will "address the immediate impact of the pandemic while building a world-class education system that prepares every student for success."

How to watch Minnesota state officials announce education plan

What: Governor Tim Walz, state officials and students will announce an education plan for the state

Date: Monday, January 25, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device



Minnesota has seen a decline in new reported coronavirus cases over the past few weeks, following a post-holiday surge that was still well below November case counts. CBS station WCCO reports the state announced 800 new cases and three deaths Monday, bringing the state's death total to 6,098.

Nearly 267,000 people in the state had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Friday, according to WCCO, and state officials announced changes to the state's vaccine efforts Monday that allow educators and child care providers to get vaccinated.

