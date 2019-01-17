NBA legend Tim Duncan spotted handing out food in San Antonio

Former NBA star Tim Duncan was spotted handing out food in San Antonio, the city where he played for nearly 20 years on the Spurs. On Wednesday, a fan uploaded a photo of the 42-year-old Duncan, sporting sunglasses and dressed casually in an apparent effort to avoid attention.

Twitter user @TacoMonster210 posted the photo of the five-time NBA champion on the city's West Side. He tweeted his coworker took the picture as he was walking out on his porch.

"This is why Tim @DuncanRelief is regarded to some as a mythical legend of San Antonio," he tweeted, tagging the star's relief group. "Just rolls up a truck in the middle of the west side and starts handing out food, then left. No press crew, just a legend in cargo shorts and a fishing cap."

It's not the first time Duncan has delivered food to those in need.

In 2017, following the more than $10 billion of devastation by Hurricane Irma to the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Duncan was born, the future Hall of Famer partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank and HEB to provide relief to those in need, CBS affiliate KENS 5 reported.

A message left with Duncan Relief Thursday afternoon seeking more information was not immediately returned.