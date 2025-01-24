TikTok-loaded phones are selling for thousands online after law prevents new downloads

Did TikTok legally have to shut down, or did its leadership choose to?

Some fast-acting entrepreneurs are selling phones with the social media app preloaded on them for thousands of dollars online.

ByteDance voluntarily shut down TIkTok's U.S. operations on Jan. 19, hours before a deadline requiring the China-based parent company to sell them to a U.S.-based entity, or have the app banned over national security concerns. As a result, TikTok went dark for its 170 million U.S.-based users, until President Trump on Jan. 20 paused the ban from going into effect until early April.

However, while the service has since been restored for existing users, the app is still not available for download from U.S.-based app stores, leaving those in the U.S. who don't already have TikTok on their phone unable to acquire it. That's because the law known as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, makes it illegal for app stores from Google or Apple, as well as web-hosting services, to distribute or service TikTok.

As a result, phones and other devices with TikTok pre-installed on them are suddenly a hot commodity. Dozens of listings for phones and tablets equipped with the wildly popular app have since cropped up on online marketplaces.

Among them is an eBay listing for a device described as a brand-new Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max preloaded with TikTok for $50,000, or "Best Offer." According to the eBay site, nearly 80 shoppers are keeping their eyes on the listing.

There are also TikTok-loaded devices that are listed for sale for just hundreds of dollars. Some sellers advertise phones with active TikTok accounts, while others say the app is installed, but not linked to an account.

Ebay did not immediately respond to CBS MoneyWatch's request for comment on the listings.