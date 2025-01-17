If TikTok goes dark, some say they'll lose livelihoods: "We'd have to completely rebuild"

SCOTUS upholds TikTok ban unless parent company sells it SCOTUS upholds TikTok ban unless parent company sells it 02:26

TikTok could soon go dark in the U.S. as a result of the Supreme Court on Friday upholding a law banning the app unless it is sold by its China-based parent company. If that happens, small businesses and content creators whose livelihoods depend on the social media platform would be wiped out along with the app.

Independent companies say the bulk of their sales are inextricably linked to the platform and that the success they've had hawking products on TikTok cannot be matched elsewhere.

Jessica Simon, the founder of Mississippi Candle Company, on Friday said she was "grieving" over what she anticipates to be a steep decline in sales if TikTok is banned from app stores in the U.S. as early as Sunday.

She said that between 90% - 98% of her candle company's sales come either directly or indirectly from TikTok.

"That much of our business comes from people seeing our products on TikTok and buying it through our TikTok shop, or coming to our website," Simon told CBS MoneyWatch. "I am still processing the news."

Simon, who first started making candles on her stovetop, said the TikTok shop she launched in 2023 "changed our lives."

Concerns over a national security threat posed by TikTok's China-based parent, ByteDance, however, outweighed the travails of accountholders like Simon, with the nation's highest court upholding the potential ban. The Justice Department applauded the ruling.

"The Court's decision enables the Justice Department to prevent the Chinese government from weaponizing TikTok to undermine America's national security," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "Authoritarian regimes should not have unfettered access to millions of Americans' sensitive data."

Jeffrey Fisher, a lawyer who represented TikTok content creators in the app's case before the Supreme Court, urged President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland in a letter on Friday to delay implementation of the law.

"The law is scheduled to go into effect literally on the eve of the inauguration of President-elect Trump, who recently asked the Supreme Court for the same relief because he wants to work on this issue directly," Fisher wrote. "He should be given that chance. Otherwise, the Act would significantly burden the speech rights of over 170 million Americans and would cause substantial and avoidable disruption to the third-party providers that may be subject to severe penalties if they continue to provide TikTok to its millions of users."

Sales surpassing six figures

With 170 million monthly active users, TikTok is a huge moneymaker for millions of small businesses. For Simon, her company's exposure on the platform generated enough sales to allow her to build a 2,100 square foot warehouse and to hire a team of employees to help make the company's products. The company, surpassed six figures in sales for the first time in November, and again in December.

"I am heartbroken for my staff," she said. "I won't be able to make up for that traffic or sales anywhere else," she said. Simon's company has 50,000 followers on TikTok, compared with 7,700 on Facebook and 3,100 on Instagram.

"So we won't be able to make up that income. We'll have to completely rebuild our community somewhere else and it will take a lot longer than it did on TikTok," she said.

Loss of TikTok would be a win for Meta

Morgan Stanley analysts say that Meta stands to benefit from TikTok users migrating to other platforms, writing that the roughly 32 billion hours of annual U.S. consumer time spent on the platform could soon be up for grabs.

"Meta remains the largest fundamental winner of any TikTok ban given its already leading user base, data set and distribution," analysts said in a research note. YouTube could benefit too, as its YouTube Shorts platform also lets users create short-form videos.

But experts say that none of those apps come close to TikTok in its ability to generate income for brands, advertisers and creators.

"A ton of people are already flocking to other apps, but there is going to be a ton of damage and loss of revenue," Edward Klaris, managing partner at Klaris law, told CBS MoneyWatch. "There are going to have to find alternative means of speaking, and this ban reduces their presence on a platform where they are already well-established," he said.

Those people include different entities, from independent creators to companies and advertisers who use the wildly popular social networking platform to monetize their presence. In the case of companies, TikTok allows them to establish accounts that reach users organically, as well with paid-for advertisements. Influencers can make lucrative livings based on their numbers of followers, when brands pay them to hawk their products.

"Advertisers are engaging in commercial speech to send out messages, influencers are doing commercial speech, and businesses are also sharing information. Therefore there is a lot of spend going on," Klaris explained.

He agreed that a ban could be good news for competitors like RedNote, another Chinese-owned app.

The ramifications of shutting down TikTok in the U.S. would be wide-reaching for diverse types of users, according to Jessica Rauchberg, assistant professor of communication technologies at Seton Hall University.

"It really concerns me for everyday creators, particularly marginalized ones, who might have a disability and not be able to work in person," she said. "TikTok is a great space for users to supplement their incomes with content creation and when you lose that, where do you go? You can't just rebuild on another plaftorm."

For small businesses, which rely heavily on TikTok as an advertising venue, the sudden removal of the platform could be devastating.

"It's a great way to reach customers, because a lot of younger people use it as a search engine and place to find a great local restaurant, or craftsperson who is making special items you can't find at a Target or Walmart. TikTok is the place a lot of people go," she said. "It'll hurt consumers, and for small businesses, it's a big tool for outreach. That's why they are scared."