Tiger Woods gets first win in five years at Tour Championship

Tiger Woods has gone from not knowing if he would ever play golf again to winning the Tour Championship on Sunday. It marks his first win in more than five years.

Woods started out with a three-shot lead Sunday in the Tour Championship, and it took only four holes for him to stretch the lead to five over Justin Rose.

"It was just a grind out there, I loved every bit of it," Woods said after the win.

Sunday's victory is his 80th title on the PGA Tour and holds a special place as his first trophy after four back surgeries.

Woods opened with a birdie, while Rory McIlroy made bogey from the bunker on the fourth hole. Woods nearly won the FedEx Cup, too, until Justin Rose survived a late meltdown with a birdie on the final hole. But Sunday was all about Woods, who sent thousands of fans into delirium at East Lake watching the return of golf's biggest star.

President Trump, who was spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf course, cheered on Woods.