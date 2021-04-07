Watch Live: Officials to release findings in Tiger Woods crash investigation

The Los Angeles County Sheriff is scheduled to discuss findings from the investigation into the February crash that left Tiger Woods seriously injured. The 45-year-old golf legend spent weeks in the hospital after undergoing surgery and is now recovering at home.

How to watch the Los Angeles County Sheriff's press conference today

What: The Los Angeles County Sheriff shares details on the February 23 crash that left Tiger Woods injured.

Date: April 7, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles

Online stream: Live in the player above.

Last week, officials said they determined the cause of the crash but couldn't release details pending permission from Woods.

On February 23, Woods struck a median around 7 a.m. local time in Rolling Hills Estates, which is located outside Los Angeles. His vehicle went offroad, hit a tree and rolled over in an area known for accidents.