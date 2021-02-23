Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tiger Woods taken to hospital after rollover crash

By Zoe Christen Jones

/ CBS News

CBSN
CBSN Los Angeles Live

Tiger Woods was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods, 45, was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by first responders.

Deputies responded to the scene at 7:12 p.m. local time Tuesday. The department said Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which sustained "major damage" in the crash. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue