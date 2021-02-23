Tiger Woods taken to hospital after rollover crash

Tiger Woods was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods, 45, was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by first responders.

Deputies responded to the scene at 7:12 p.m. local time Tuesday. The department said Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which sustained "major damage" in the crash.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.