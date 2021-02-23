Tiger Woods taken to hospital after rollover crash
Tiger Woods was taken to the hospital Tuesday after he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. Woods, 45, was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by first responders.
Deputies responded to the scene at 7:12 p.m. local time Tuesday. The department said Woods was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which sustained "major damage" in the crash.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.