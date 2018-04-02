Shark attacks paddleboarder on Hawaii's Big Island

HILO, Hawaii -- A stand-up paddleboarder remained hospitalized Monday for treatment of injuries sustained in a shark attack, CBS News affiliate KGMB-TV reports. The attack occurred Saturday morning on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

A 12-foot tiger shark knocked the victim and his father off of their paddleboards. KGMB-TV reports the victim was reportedly alongside his father at the time.

The victim, believed to be in his mid 20s, lost part of his leg and suffered injuries to one of his arms in the attack. The shark did not attack his father.

Someone at the lifeguard stand "heard someone yelling for help," West Hawaii Batt. Chief John Whiteman said.

"They launched a canoe to some paddleboarders approximately 150 to 200 yards off shore. When they got on scene, they found a shark attack victim in the water and another male on a paddleboard," Whiteman said.

Ocean safety crews distracted the shark, who was circling the area, by launching a jet ski in the water. Good Samaritans applied tourniquets to the victim's leg, who was later helicoptered to North Hawaii Community Hospital.

Authorities reopened Kukio Beach on Sunday.