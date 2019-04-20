Tiger attacks female trainer at Kansas zoo

A male tiger attacked and injured a female trainer at a Kansas zoo Saturday morning, authorities said. The attack was reported around 9:30 a.m. at the Topeka Zoo and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

The zoo was open when the attack occurred and others witnessed it. Molly Hadfield, a spokesperson for the city of Topeka, said the zoo shut down for 45 minutes but has reopened.

Hadfield said staffers placed Sanjiv the tiger into a holding area and that tigers would not be on display for the rest of the day.

The trainer, whose name was not released, was in severe or critical condition. She was alert and awake when she was transported to the hospital, according to Hadfield.

According to the zoo's Facebook page, Sanjiv was transferred to Topeka from the Akron Zoo in 2017.

Sanjiv, a male Sumatran tiger, joined us at the Topeka Zoo this evening as a recommendation from AZA's Species Survival... Posted by Topeka Zoo on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

This story is developing. Check back for updates.