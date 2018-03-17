1 person dead in shooting at Southern California mall, authorities say

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was injured from a shooting at a Southern California mall. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.
The male victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was taken to a hospital.
The sheriff's office patrol station in Thousand Oaks tweeted they had responded to the shooting.
Authorities set up a safety zone across the street.