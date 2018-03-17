1 person dead in shooting at Southern California mall, authorities say

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Authorities say a woman was killed and a man was injured from a shooting at a Southern California mall. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office tweeted that Saturday's incident has been contained and there's no threat to the public.

Shooting at Oaks Mall, one female victim dead at scene, one male victim transported to local hospital in grave condition. Gun was recovered at the scene. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) March 17, 2018

#HillcrestIncident Oaks Mall patrons being advised they can go to @VCFD Fire station 30 across the street for a safety zone. — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) March 17, 2018

The male victim who was injured at The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California, was taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office patrol station in Thousand Oaks tweeted they had responded to the shooting.

TOaks Police are on the scene of a shooting at the Oaks Mall. The situation is contained and there is no threat to the public. — Thousand Oaks Sta. (@toaksvcso) March 17, 2018

Authorities set up a safety zone across the street.