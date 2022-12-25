Police investigating homicide at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado

Police in Thornton, Colorado, say they are investigating a homicide at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall after reports of an incident on Christmas Day. They released few details, but said "there is no active threat."

Officials said there is a "heavy police presence at the scene," and that a hazardous materials team from the Adams County Sheriff's Department has also responded.

Still very early in the investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene as well. More details as they become available… pic.twitter.com/BnQAJ6rMOx — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2022

A city spokesman told CBS News Colorado he's also working to get information on the incident.

Thornton is located about 10 miles north of downtown Denver.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.