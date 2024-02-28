Idaho delays execution of serial killer Thomas Creech after failed lethal injection attempts

Idaho on Wednesday delayed the execution of convicted serial killer Thomas Eugene Creech, one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates, after a failed attempt at lethal injection. Creech, who has been convicted of five murders, was sentenced to die for the killing of a fellow prisoner with a battery-filled sock in 1981.

Idaho Department of Correction Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic said in a statement "the medical team could not establish an IV line, rendering the execution unable to proceed." The Associated Press reported that three medical team members tried seven or eight times to establish an IV in both of Creech's arms and legs.

Thomas Creech KBOI-TV

The U.S. Supreme Court denied three requests from the 73-year-old Creech for a stay of execution Wednesday morning. The execution would mark Idaho's first in more than a decade.

Creech, an Ohio native who has been on death row at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution for nearly half a century, was convicted of five murders in three states and is suspected of at least half-dozen other killings. According to court filings, Creech admitted to killing or participating in the murders of at least 26 people.

Just last month, investigators in California closed a decades-old cold case in San Bernardino County, connecting Daniel Walker's 1974 murder to Creech, CBS Los Angeles reported.

While he was in prison, Creech bludgeoned a fellow inmate, David Jensen, with a sock filled with batteries, and pleaded guilty to the murder. He was sentenced to death by a judge in 1982, who found after several resentencings that "the protection of society demands that Thomas Eugene Creech receive the death penalty."

Creech's attorneys told the Supreme Court in one request filed Monday that his execution would take place "in the face of unprecedented secrecy … a secrecy unmatched by any other state in the United States and one usually reserved for third world countries."

They asked the justices to block his execution while they consider a separate request to hear his case, in which he argued that the state presented false evidence at a clemency hearing in 2023 in violation of due process.

Creech's request for the Supreme Court's intervention arrived days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit rejected a challenge to his method of execution. Creech's lawyers had argued that the state failed to provide sufficient information about the source of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital, and suggested it may have been obtained by a pharmaceutical company that went out of business last year and recalled the product. His lawyers also warned that the pentobarbital may have come from other "unreliable sources."

In appealing the 9th Circuit's decision, Creech's attorneys said "the devil is in the details, and the details about what the State has procured — the actual, physical drug — are of critical importance."

The Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole had opposed Creech's effort at the Supreme Court, and Jensen's relatives opposed Creech's bid for clemency.

According to the Death Penalty Information Center, Creech would be just the fourth person executed in Idaho since 1976.

Despite his horrific crimes, Creech was regarded as a well-behaved and polite inmate who established long-term relationships with prison staffers at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, corrections director Josh Tewalt told the Associated Press.

"I don't want to be dismissive of what he did and the countless people who were impacted by that in real significant ways," Tewalt told the AP. "At the same time, you also can't be dismissive of the effect it's going to have on people who have established a relationship with him. On Thursday, Tom's not going to be there. You know he's not coming back to that unit — that's real. It would be really difficult to not feel some sort of emotion about that."

During his clemency hearing, Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jill Longhurst agreed that Creech could be friendly, the AP reported, but she said he is a psychopath — capable of being likable but lacking remorse and empathy for others.