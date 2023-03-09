Third woman dies from injuries after a stampede at GloRilla concert in New York

A third woman who got caught in a crowd stampede after a GloRilla concert in Rochester, New York, died from her injuries on Wednesday night, authorities said. The woman, Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse, New York, had been at the hospital in critical condition since the concert on Sunday evening, Rochester police said.

The license of the Rochester, New York, concert venue was revoked Wednesday while authorities investigate the circumstances that led to the deaths of the three women, said Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith.

The three women were killed when attendees rushed for the exits following the show, police said. Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire, but they found no immediate evidence of gunshots.

One woman, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said early Monday morning. The second victim, 35-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester, died from her injuries later Monday.

The artist said Monday she was "devastated and heartbroken" over the deaths. "Praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected," the 23-year-old rapper said in a tweet.

Smith said he denied the Main Street Armory's application to renew its one-year entertainment license after the venue's owner did not attend a scheduled meeting with police and other city officials. CBS News has reached out to the Main Street Armory owner but has not yet heard back.

Smith said the city planned to meet with the venue's owner Wednesday to ask him to choose between voluntarily halting events or having the pending renewal of the entertainment license denied. When the owner did not attend, the chief signed an order prohibiting the armory from hosting "any public entertainment, which includes concerts, amplified music, and athletic events or games, including volleyball or cheerleading."

"It is one step we can immediately take to ensure that the events of Sunday night are not repeated," Smith said.