"The Voice" winner Sundance Head recovering after accidental shooting at his Texas ranch

Sundance Head, the 2016 winner of "The Voice," is recovering after an accidental shooting at his ranch in Texas, his publicist told CBS News.

The 46-year-old Houston native – whose name is Jason Head – was putting a gun away at his ranch when it "slipped out of the holster, hit the side of the jeep and discharged into his stomach area," the singer's publicist Trey Newman told CBS News in a statement on Saturday.

Newman said the bullet missed any vital organs and the singer is expected to make a full recovery.

In a post on Head's official Facebook page, his wife Misty offered updates after the incident and asked for prayers.

Sundance Head on "The Voice." Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In the post, she said that after the bullet hit Head, he ran to the end of the road to flag down a car that could help him.

"He's so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors," she wrote.

Misty added that the bullet was logged in the fatty tissue of his stomach and that "him being on the bigger side was a good thing."

"Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers," she said.

Head first rose to fame after a 2007 appearance on "American Idol," where he revealed he is the son of singer Roy Head. He went on to compete on "The Voice" in 2016 as part of Blake Shelton's team and he was crowned the winner.